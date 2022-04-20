Katrina roped in as brand ambassador of 'Educate Girls'

Having enthralled cinelovers with her performances in several Bollywood films, actor Katrina Kaif is now set to lend her voice to efforts to educate the girl child education and ensure gender equality, helping contribute to the national mission of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

Katrina has joined the international award-winning non-profit organisation, 'Educate Girls' as their Ambassador.

The actor said that through her association with 'Educate Girls', she is attempting to bring renewed focus to girl child education and gender equality.

'For over a decade now, Educate Girls has been partnering with the Government in bringing out-of-school girls back to school. I am committed to support Educate Girls in the endeavour to build an India where girls have equal opportunities to access quality education,' she said.

Katrina has spent time acquainting herself about the several barriers to girls' education in the country, especially in rural, tribal regions.

Talking about the Educate Girls' program model, she said, 'It is highly sustainable as it is based on principles of community-ownership and collaboration that involves the families, village leaders, local administration and school authorities to jointly push for change.'

Speaking about Katrina's association with the organisation, Safeena Husain, Founder of 'Educate Girls' said, 'It is a moment of immense honor for 'Educate Girls' to have Katrina join us as an Ambassador. With Katrina as an advocate, we are hoping to unite voices and amplify conversations on the subjects of gender equity and girls' education. We are hoping that this partnership will help contribute to the national mission of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'

In partnership with the Government, 'Educate Girls' has been bridging the gender gap in education across 12,000 villages, working with over 21,000 schools in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over the last ten years. In the coming years, the organisation aims to expand its work to more educationally backward districts, in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

