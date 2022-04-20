Katrina Kaif�s Red Hair And The Reason Behind It

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif�s red hair got more attention than her monochrome and scarlet ensembles at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival. Bollywood�s glamour girl, who ditched her dark locks for new film Fitoor, says she experienced jitters before stepping into a salon for the makeover. Helmed by Rock On!! fame director Abhishek Kapoor, the film, an adaptation of Charles Dickens� novel Great Expectations, will present Kaif as a redhead. The idea was all thanks to the director. �We both thought... this character... would be something fiery and new. We both instantly agreed on this and decided to colour the hair red,� Kaif, who was in Cannes as a L�Oreal Paris brand ambassador, said. �He was super excited about it and I was very nervous, because colouring the hair can be a little scary or damaging, especially when you have long hair. So I did a lot of research. I thought of where to go and how to do it. In the end, it came out really nice. I am happy,� she added. The 31-year-old actress went to London�s hair expert Daniel Galvin, who has worked on celebrities such as popstar Madonna and the late Princess Diana. �He is a well-known hair colourist... It took a day and a half to colour my hair. I sat for eight hours on the first day, and then went back to the salon the next morning,� said the actress. Kaif took her fiery look to Cannes because the shooting of Fitoor is yet to be completed. And it�s not just the hair she has experimented with for the film. The actress, who has worn everything from Patiala suits to saris to bodysuits in her films, will be seen wearing a voluminous long skirt with a neatly tucked in shirt in one sequence of Fitoor. Talking about her clothes in the film, Kaif said: �Every film has a different requirement. This one is classic in [its] visuals, but the story is modern. It�s a different take on a love story. The director was clear on the way he wanted the girl to look like. Anaita [Shroff Adajania] is the stylist. She has done a great job. I worked with her in Dhoom 3.� She also had a good time shooting in New Delhi earlier this year. �We shot in Humayun�s Tomb. It is a beautiful location. We did some amazing stuff there. We also shot on the highway and at the Imperial Hotel,� said Kaif. The actress added that she is happy filming anywhere as long as she is working with a good team and in a good film. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rekha and Lara Dutta. Kaif said she was already friends with Kapur. �I had seen Aashiqui 2. I think he did a lovely job in it. He was nice in the film and we know each other through our friends� circle in Mumbai... There is a nice comfort level,� said Kaif.