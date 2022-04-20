Katrina Kaif�s painful walk down memory lane in Kashmir!

While shooting for Fitoor, the actress had to fight with the memories of her father Not many know this but Katrina Kaif�s father is from Kashmir. Shooting in the Valley for the first time for Abhishek Kapoor�s Fitoor was a kind of home-coming for the actress. And a painful home-coming that was. Says a friend of the actress, �For Katrina, Kashmir carried painful memories of her childhood when her father was a part of her family in London. After he left, she never saw him again. Kashmir was always associated in her mind with her father. She had stored it away.� For the first time Katrina visited the Valley to shoot for Fitoor with Aditya Roy Kapoor. According to her friend, the visit must have flooded Katrina with memories. �She never wanted to go there. But she isn�t the kind of girl who would run away from a situation. We are sure she has by now dealt with the painful memories of her father.� The actress had shot earlier for Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Ladakh region of Jammu & Kashmir but this is the first time that she visited the Valley.