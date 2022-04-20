Katrina Kaif: I fear that when I get married, Ranbir Kapoor may not love me completely!

The Fitoor actress opens up about marriage, insecurities and Ranbir Kapoor's family! The beautiful actress reveals everything about her personal life in a tell-all interview� Katrina Kaif never talks about her personal life. But something has changed. In an interview to a men�s magazine GQ, which hit the stands this week, the actress has pulled all out stops when it comes to a sizzling photo shoot and some candid confessions!

I am not as close to Ranbir�s family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. Family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for.We can�t say men and women are the same. No, our biological needs and bodies are different. Men have been the hunters and the philanderers. Being with an actor has its own set of issues, but the basic differences arise because men are men. Cheaters will cheat anywhere.The back of my head wants to believe that I am (in a secure relationship). But the front of my head says be careful. I don�t think I can make such claims, because were it selfless love, then I would not feel the need to assert myself as much in the relationship. I would be more tolerant. I don�t want to be tolerant. I don�t want to accept it. I want to fight. I want to get what I think I deserve.My greatest fear is that if and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he (Ranbir) may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear. �DNA