Showbiz
Katrina Kaif visits the doctor, is something wrong?
Katrina Kaif has been travelling from Mumbai to Morocco to London and back in the past few weeks and all this takes a toll on anyone. And when you have to deal with the sweltering heat of Mumbai and Morocco and then transition to the cold environment in London, it does affect your health... The actress was present at the health care centre for 45 minutes� Katrina Kaif has been on a whirlwind trip these days. She has been travelling from Mumbai to Morocco to London and back to Mumbai in the past few weeks and all this can take a toll on anyone. And when you have to deal with the sweltering heat of Mumbai and Morocco and then transition to the cold environment in London, it does affect your health. And it seems this hectic schedule has hit Katrina badly. The actress has apparently fallen ill and she had to visit the Khar hospital late on Sunday night to get some treatment. In a report in Mumbai, Katrina was spotted secretly entering the Khar hospital for a check-up. Her manager accompanied her and a few female staff members from the hospital were guarding the entrance, so that no one could come to know what was going on. Katrina had entered the premises through the back door and she emerged only after 45 minutes. However, no one knows about the diagnosis and the hospital is completely quiet on this news. Katrina was in Morocco for the final schedule of Jagga Jasoos, after which she went to London to meet her family, before returning to Mumbai. However, we hope that she is fine. Get well soon Katrina Kaif!