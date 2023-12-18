Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's thriller 'Merry Christmas' official trailer to be out on this date

Merry Christmas" promises a thrilling cinematic journey starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in a genre-bending tale directed by Sriram Raghavan, set to captivate audiences with its January 2024 release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' on Monday announced the film's trailer release date.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Sethupathi shared a special motion poster of the film which he captioned, "#MerryChristmas Trailer out on 20th December."

The official trailer of the film will be out on December 20.

'Merry Christmas', a "genre-defying tale" from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun.

'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.



The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

'Merry Christmas' is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

—ANI