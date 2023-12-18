    Menu
    Showbiz

    Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's thriller 'Merry Christmas' official trailer to be out on this date

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Merry Christmas" promises a thrilling cinematic journey starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in a genre-bending tale directed by Sriram Raghavan, set to captivate audiences with its January 2024 release

    Merry Christmas poster

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' on Monday announced the film's trailer release date.
    Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Sethupathi shared a special motion poster of the film which he captioned, "#MerryChristmas Trailer out on 20th December."

    https://twitter.com/VijaySethuOffl/status/1736704825931554826 

    The official trailer of the film will be out on December 20.
    'Merry Christmas', a "genre-defying tale" from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun.
    'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

    The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.
    'Merry Christmas' is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Merry Christmas Trailer Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Sriram Raghavan Film Hindi Movie 2024 Bollywood Thriller Upcoming Film Release
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in