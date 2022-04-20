Katrina Kaif to REPLACE Priyanka Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan�s Don 3?

We are as surprised as you are! Read on to know more about this latest development� We told you how Priyanka Chopra won�t be returning as the �junglee billi� opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment of Bollywood�s hit franchise, Don! A source close to the project revealed saying, �Farhan and Shah Rukh are keen to start work on the third film in the series. But Priyanka Chopra won�t be a part of it. Who in her place? Too early to say.� Although an official announcement on the same is yet to be made but word is that Katrina Kaif is now being considered in place of PC! Yes, that�s right! As reported by an online portal, Kat is already in talks with director Farhan Akhtar and team for Don 3! In fact, she has apparently also informed her set of people that soon after she wraps the shoot of Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, she�ll get busy with Don 3! Now how true is this report? Only time will tell! But seeing a bigger picture, it�s a great move to reunite the Jab Tak Hai Jaan sensation � SRK and Kat again! The two look quite sexy together and bringing them back together would only mean more hype, more excitement! Let�s see if Kat will board the Don 3 cast or no!