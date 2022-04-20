Katrina Kaif to attend Salman Khan�s sister Arpita�s baby shower!

Even after their break up, Arpita had invited Katrina to her wedding in the past� What�s with Salman Khan and his amiable relationship with his exes, once they break off from their current flame? First, Sangeeta Bijlani and now Katrina Kaif� We must say Iulia Vantur would be one anxious lady! After all, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have rekindled their friendship since the Fitoor actress has split up from Ranbir Kapoor. The two share a great camaraderie when they shot for the Bigg Boss 9 finale, and joked around like old pals. They even spoke fondly of each other, when they are asked questions about the other person, something we never saw them do when Katrina was dating Ranbir! Now we heard that Katrina Kaif has been invited to be a part of Salman Khan�s younger sister, Arpita Sharma�s baby shower tomorrow, which will be held at Taj Land�s End, Bandra, Mumbai. This has been reported by a leading entertainment portal. You can check out the invitation card below�Arpita has always been close to Katrina, and even when she had broke off with Salman, Arpita had invited her to her wedding with Aayush Sharma. The baby shower tomorrow is a private affair, but Katrina had been like a family to Arpita, so she will definitely go and be by her side! �Bollywood Life