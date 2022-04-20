Katrina Kaif spoke to Salman Khan before breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor!

The IT couple of Bollywood has parted ways, leaving their fans in shock! The alliance of the Kapoor scion Ranbir and firangi beauty, Katrina was like a match made in heaven. Their�s was a love story straight out of a fairy tale. But fairy tales ain�t for real. And sadly, this rings true for Ranbir and Katrina too. The news that the golden couple of Bollywood broke up shook the industry yesterday. While we were gushing about their impending marriage, they could not work out the growing differences between them and finally broke apart! An entertainment tabloid has an interesting take on this whole affair as it revealed today that Katrina apparently had a long two hour discussion with her former lover and friend, Salman Khan. The two had met at a film studio recently and reportedly bonded for you know, the ol times sake! As reported by the daily, Ranbir and Katrina stopped shooting for Anurag Basu�s Jagga Jasoos on the very same day Kat had a chat with Sallu (Jan 9). Could Salman then have influenced Kat�s decision in any way? Coz we all know about Salman and Ranbir�s mutual �love�! Also, the tabloid reported how the couple did not visit Katrina�s family during Christmas this year, which has been a ritual. Instead, they chose to smile for the shutterbugs at the Kapoor family bash, which was not attended by Ranbir�s mommy dearest Neetu Kapoor! Apart from this, a source close to the couple also revealed that Katrina and Ranbir were supposed to take off to Morocco for Jagga Jasoos in mid February which was going to be their romantic getaway too! But, alas now everything is shrouded in secrecy!