Katrina Kaif reveals her marriage plans!

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif on Saturday sought to dispel rumours that she had got engaged to Ranbir Kapoor and said she had no marriage plans for now. "I'm glad you asked that but I'm definitely not engaged. I know you guys are so sweet and you seem to want me to get married but there are no such plans now. So please bear with me being not married for some more time," said Katrina, who was making a public appearance after a long time at the trailer launch of "Phantom". She was responding to queries about if she had got engaged. All engagement rumours were sparked on the occasion of Katrina's birthday on July 16 when reportedly she and Ranbir had set off to Alibaug to celebrate, and it was there that Ranbir proposed to her and gifted her a platinum and diamond eternity band. There have been numerous rumours of their alleged engagement or break-up over the years. Ranbir and Katrina are said to have got close during shooting of their romantic comedy, "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" in 2009. IANS