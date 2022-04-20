Katrina Kaif rams car while shooting for 'Fitoor'!

New Delhi: The actors in B-Town believe in putting their blood and sweat for the project they are a part of�after all that's what gives them stardom and fan following. In an unexpected event of sorts, Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif while shooting for her film 'Fitoor' in the capital met with an unfortunate accident. According to a leading daily, Katrina rammed a convertible car while performing her scene along with co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Report suggests that as the actress on board the car had forgotten to shut the door. What happened next was a big crash, as the open door of the car collided with a wall nearby. Thankfully, the actress escaped unhurt. 'Fitoor' directed by Abhishek Kapoor stars Aditya, Katrina and veteran actress Rekha in pivotal roles. The film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir valley, and is reportedly an adaptation of Charles Dicken's 'Great Expectation'.