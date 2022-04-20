Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has treated her fans with a picture from Malta, where she is shooting for her much-anticipated film 'Bharat'.

In the picture she shared on social media, the 35-year-old looks fresh as a daisy with her hair styled into glamorous beachy waves. She captioned the photo, "Malta".While 'Bharat' went on floors in July, Katrina began her first schedule last week. Salman Khan had begun shooting for his second schedule of the film in the European island country earlier this month.

After Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film, the 'Zero' star was roped in to play the lead, opposite Salman. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

'Bharat' is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods and will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.