Katrina Kaif highlights power of pilates, fans call her 'fitness queen'

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared the benefits of pilates over gymming. She feels pilates can be better for the muscles.

Katrina shared a video on Instagram where she is seen practicing pilates under the guidance of her trainer, focusing on her left leg.

"I usually prefer gym, but i've realized u can get a lot of muscle work though Pilates as well — @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me though focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on her post, fans showered the actress with their love and appreciation calling her "fitness queen" and "fitness icon".

"The trendsetter of fitness among women in Bollywood," commented a user.

"India's number one female fitness icon and inspiration," wrote another user.

Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi. The actress also features in the forthcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

—IANS