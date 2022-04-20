Katrina Kaif finds 'paradise' in Maldives

New Delhi: Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday treated her fans to two stunning pictures as she was seen enjoying by the serene blue sea in the Maldives.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger,' took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pure white coloured bralette.

While one of the pictures see Katrina looking at the camera with a bright smile on her face, the other one sees her acing the side pose as she flaunts her bralette.

Keeping the caption short yet descriptive the 37-year-old actor wrote, "Paradise found," along with a blue coloured heart.

Kaif had gone to the Maldives for a shoot earlier this week.

—ANI