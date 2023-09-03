Katrina Kaif Drops Pics In Pink Suit, Vicky Reacts

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a pink salwar suit which made her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal react with a heart emoji.

On Sunday, the 'Tiger 3' actor shared a series of stunning pictures on social media.

Katrina took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures where she looked resplendent. She captioned the post, “Kal ka din.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwuMhoitgi-/?img_index=2

She wore a pink salwar suit in the pictures. She completed her look with golden earrings.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, his fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Vicky reacted with heart and hug emojis.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Beauty!!!”

“So beautiful queen,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside actor Salman Khan.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “No mil it’s. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali."

In the poster, Salman and Katrina are seen in their intense avatars with guns in their hands.

Salman also shared the same post with a caption, "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

Maneesh Sharma has helmed the film made under the YRF banner. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner. Katrina will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. —ANI