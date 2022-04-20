Katrina Kaif continues shoot despite injury?

New Delhi: Bollywood's Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif is known for her professionalism in the industry. The actress doesn't deter from her commitment and is believed to have proved it yet again. According to reports, the actress got hurt while shooting but continued to work as a thorough professional. According to reports in a leading daily, Katrina, who is currently shooting for 'Fitoor' in the capital lost her control while riding a horse and fell down. However, she was quick to regain her balance and continued with the scheduled shoot. Report further suggests that 'chikni chameli' later realised that she had been hurt in the neck and leg, but despite injury she insisted on completing the shoot as decided. Well, the leggy lass surely knows how precious a director's time can be. Kudos to Katrina for braving the injury and working like a true professional!