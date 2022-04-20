Katrina Kaif confirms rejecting a film opposite Jackie Chan!

And the actress finally opens up on why she turned down the offer� Not too long ago there were reports of Katrina Kaif signing her first international film- Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Jackie Chan. In fact, a source had also spilled out the beans confirming, �There are a lot of stunts in the film which is not surprising since it features Jackie Chan, a martial arts expert. What is interesting is that Katrina too will get to do many action scenes. Katrina has performed a lot of action in Ek Tha Tiger. The professor and the archaeologist will travel back in time and interact with the royals. They will also fight off demons from their past.� While we like many others were highly looking forward to this venture. Looks like Ms Kaif isn�t that kicked about the whole idea. In her recent interaction with a leading daily, though she confirmed being approached for a Jackie Chan film, but she further cleared that there is no truth in her signing the film. �There was a discussion. But I need to be here (in Mumbai) and work on the movies I have in the Hindi film industry. I never speak about offers. If you aren�t doing a film, why should you talk about it?� Not to forget, even Aamir Khan was approached for this same film before Ms Kaif but he too denied the offer citing prior commitments with Dangal. Now which other Bollywood actor will take up this Indo-Chinese collaboration? Only time will tell..