Katrina Kaif CONFIRMS break up with Ranbir Kapoor, says she�s single!

Everyone has been talking about it, but we did not manage to get anything from the Jagga Jasoos couple on their break up. But seems like Katrina is ready to talk� Katrina Kaif has been flooded with questions about her break up with Ranbir Kapoor throughout the Fitoor promotions. The lady is looking a million bucks and is shooting down all questions on personal life one after the other. But guess what she has finally admitted it! Yes, Katrina Kaif said in a recent interview to DNA that she�s �SINGLE�! Katrina was quizzed in an interview about being single on Valentines Day and the babe had a response that confirmed her fallout with beau Ranbir. The actress said, �Wasn�t it me who said that I am single till I marry? (laughs) So we must always stand by our statements and as technically my status is unmarried. So, I guess I am still single!� Indeed, Kat has maintained the same stance on her relationship status from the very beginning. The actress has forever been in a denial mode. And may be Ms Kaif�s silence on her relationship while it was on has come to her rescue now that it is over. In another interview, Katrina, who is clearly miffed about all speculations around her personal life revealed that she wants her career to grab headlines and not her affair. The actress admitted that it is �disheartening� to read breaking news stories on her personal life (break-up with Ranbir Kapoor) and she also added that she would be happy if the media instead focused on how she is one of the �top five actresses� in Bollywood today and talk about her career growth. In additional to revealing that she�s single until she gets married Katrina also said, �I am not married yet � I am not engaged as well.� Clearly, while Katrina is taking treading carefully while discussing her personal issues. May be Kat does not want to indulge in any muck throwing and wants to maintain the dignity of the bond she shared with RK.