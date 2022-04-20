Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty�s newest beauty SECRET out!

Well, B-town beauties often talk of extensive beauty regimes or the tell us how they are blessed with good genes when we quiz them about their alabaster skin. But the truth is now out! Katrina Kaif is beautiful and so is the newest entrant in Bollywood Athiya Shetty. But do you know that like these two beauties a majority of Bollywood stars are hooked to a newest technique that not only revitalises one�s skin, but also adds that special glow. Well, BollywoodLife has some EXCLUSIVE information on the latest beauty fad in tinsel town. And it doesn�t come very cheap or easy. Looks like Bollywood has unlocked the secret to stay beautiful despite their hectic schedule. And this big beauty secret is OXYGEN! Yes, B-towners are queuing up to get exposed to some pure fresh air. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, it seems that stars are hooked to the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a therapy that exposes patients to pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. And it doesn�t come at a rate that everybody can afford. It seems that this treatment that helps rejuvenate skin and improves complexion costs about Rs 20,000 per sitting, which lasts for just one hour. Considering that our actors are exposed to some trying conditions during shoots and have exhausting schedules, this treatment comes handy. And it isn�t just the heroines, we hear that heroes too are hooked to this beauty regime. A source told us, �Stars like Varun Dhawan, Amit Sadh, Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty frequently visit a suburban clinic for this treatment.� So now Bollywood�s well kept beauty secret is out. Are dying to flaunt that Kat glow? Then be ready to shell out some big bucks and treat yourself to some pure O2!