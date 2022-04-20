Katrina Kaif's bikini picture is making us sweat in winter

Katrina Kaif is on a roll. The actress is making us sweat with her sexy bikini avatars which you actually want to Baar Baar Dekho.

Katrina Kaif is on a roll. The actress is making us sweat with her sexy bikini avatars which you actually want to Baar Baar Dekho. Currently the diva is in Maldives where she is having the time of her life. Kat's love for beaches is not new. The actress loves to spend some ME time on the beach and right now she is doing the same. Just a while ago she shared her HOT bikini picture which made our heart skip. Kat captioned her sexy picture, "Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach". Kat we have one humble request, can you stop looking SO HOT every time.





Kat seems to be in a holiday mood along with work, she is in Maldives to shoot for a popular magazine along with designer Manish Malhotra. Just a few days back she gave us the glimpse from the shoot where she looked sensuous and we just couldn't get enough of that HOTNESS. She donned a white see through body suit. After looking at the pictures we are eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the teaser from her magazine shoot.





























Talking about her movies, Katrina will be seen next in Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The shooting of the film is almost done and is slated to release in April 2017. Apart from Jagga Jasoos, she will soon kickstart shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai which is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. Kat will be reuniting with former beau Salman Khan in this film and fans are already restless to watch them together. —Bollywood Life