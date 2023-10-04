Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’ to clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ in December

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Katrina Kaif’s upcoming thriller film ‘Merry Christmas’ is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with actor Sidharth Malhotra’s next ‘Yodha’.



Both the films are slated to hit the theatres on December 8.

On Tuesday, the makers of both films took to their social media handles and announced the new release date of their films.



Interestingly, both films were previously slated to clash a week later i.e. on December 15. But now makers of both the films have preponed their release dates.



Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the new release date of ‘Yodha’ and wrote, “We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023!!!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx7JjnQos8c/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=379a41d5-2618-43dc-9d86-97ed792f9ec1

Production house Tips Films, took to Instagram and shared the new release date of their film.



They wrote, “Christmas comes even earlier this year!! Be ready to feel the chills and thrills of Sriram Raghavan's #MerryChristmas, NOW ON 8th DECEMBER, in the cinema halls near you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx7fE1kxddD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6ddde311-26fd-42af-b237-f6345c65cd3e

Talking about ‘Yodha’, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in lead roles.



Earlier, the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then it was shifted to September 15, and then they decided to release their film on December 15.



On Tuesday, the makers announced that have brought forward the film's release to December 8.



Talking about the film earlier, Sidharth said, "As an artiste, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."



Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.



Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



Talking about ‘Merry Christmas’, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and is helmed by Sriram Raghavan.



It is a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it’s as different from those films as they are from each other.



‘Merry Christmas’ is shot in two languages, with a wide palette of supporting actors.



The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.



Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.



Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.



The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.



She will also be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.



Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, recently received a lot of praise for his performance in the film ‘Jawan’.



Which film are you eagerly waiting for?

—ANI