Katrina is a 'badmaash': Ranbir Kapoor

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have declared their love for each other publicly. They are in a live-in relationship and are mulling walking down the aisle soon. Sharing some secrets about his ladylove, actor Ranbir Kapoor, during a one-on-one with DNA, revealed that girlfriend Katrina Kaif is notorious and is not what she looks like. He also said that the actress is not good at complimenting people. She loves to criticize and he considers her as his critic. At the same time, showering praises on his girlfriend, the actor said that Katrina keeps criticizing him and that inspires him to perform better. During the conversation, the actor didn't hesitate to answer questions on his ex-flame Deepika Padukone. When asked about Deepika's depression sickness, Ranbir said that he was unaware about it. Ranbir's upcoming films include Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha' with Deepika Padukone and Anurag Basu's 'Jagga Jasoos' with Katrina Kaif.