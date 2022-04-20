Katrina, Deepika have best bikini body, not Alia: Siddharth

Actor Siddharth Malhotra says Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes have the best bikini body in Bollywood. "I think in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes have the best bikini body," Siddharth told reporters here at an event. Interestingly, Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt will be seen wearing a bikini in her upcoming film "Shaandaar". However, whe asked about it, Siddharth ducked that question. "'Shaandaar' looks great and Alia is a lovely girl. I am working with her in 'Kapoors & Sons'," a blushed Siddharth said. Gossip mills are abuzz that Siddharth and Alia are dating each other, though the two have never admitted about their relationship.