Katie Holmes-starrer ''The Secret: Dare To Dream'' sets premium video on-demand release

Los Angeles: Romantic drama "The Secret: Dare To Dream", featuring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, is heading straight to premium on-demand on July 31.

The film, based on Rhonda Byrne''s 2006 global bestselling self-help book, was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17.

"The Secret" will now be available to rent for USD 19.99 via on-demand platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and cable providers, reported Deadline.

The film revolves around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hardworking widow struggling to raise three children on her own.

A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In a few short days, Bray''s presence reignites the family''s spirit, but he carries a secret that could change everything.

Celia Weston and Jerry O''Connell also round the cast.

"The Secret" joins the ever-increasing lineup of films to follow the in-the-home route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic include "Trolls World Tour", "Scoob!", "The High Note", "The King of Staten Island", "Irresistible.

—PTI