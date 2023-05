Kathgodam: The Railways has changed the schedule of the Kathgodam – Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Express. According to the new schedule, the train will depart 15 minutes late from Kathgodam, and 30 minutes earlier from Dehradun.

According to a railway press release, keeping in view comfort of the passengers, the trains will now depart from Kathgodam at 5.30 am and from Dehradun at 3.45 pm to reach Kathgodam by 11.35 pm. The new schedule would be effective from 2nd April.