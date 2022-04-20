Kaspersky hires new Business Manager for India market

New Delhi: Cyber security company Kaspersky on Saturday announced to appoint Rohit Sood as its Business Manager for the government and smart cities verticals in India.

According to the company, the growing number of complex threats targeted at the government institutions and personnel has made cyber defence an important move for India.

The need and demand for cybersecurity in the country today is more than ever witnessed, it said in a statement.

Sood will report to Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) and will be based in Delhi.

"My main focus will be to attract new business from the government sector and smart cities and create a strong partnership/association between Kaspersky and our customers," Sood said.

The government bodies and institutions have become a popular target for APT groups targeting them with ransomware, state sponsored attacks, DDoS attacks, and zero-day attacks, to name a few.

In his new role, Sood will focus on the needs of the government sector, aiding it in deploying the accurate security solutions.

"With the current situation where the need and demand for cybersecurity by companies and government institutions has massively increased, we aim to achieve cybersecurity awareness among the people and organisations," said Kaura.

—IANS