Kashmiri youth detained in Bihar's Katihar for 'roaming suspiciously'

Patna: A Kashmiri youth was arrested in Katihar, Bihar, on Thursday for "roaming suspiciously," according to an official.

The youth was recognised as Nasir Waja, the terrorist suspect Yousuf Waja's son who was murdered in the Kashmir Valley during a clash with security personnel.

A police officer in Katihar verified the incident but would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the accused.

Waja's odd behaviour was reported by some inhabitants of the Shahid Chowk neighbourhood in Katihar city, where he had been seen wandering. He was picked up by the Katihar police, and interrogation is currently taking place.

When Waja's father passed away, the police heard he had travelled to Finland and remained there until 2021. As a result, he went back to Kashmir.

"The motive of Waja's Katihar visit is not ascertained yet. As he has also visited foreign countries, the other security agencies will also question him. We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the city to find which other places he has visited. He confessed that he stayed in Katihar railway station for a few hours as well," a police official, who did not want to be named, said.—Inputs from Agencies