Kashmiri Students Will Be Given All Security & Benefits In UP: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the Kashmiri students residing in the state of all security and protection besides benefits to shape their career in the state.

Around 70 students , hailing from Kashmir and studying in different educational institutes in Aligarh and other places, met Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday to discuss about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The CM during his interaction with the students, asked them suggestions for normalising situation in the Kashmir valley and even assured them all secrecy about their suggestions and other talks. UP BJP president Swantratra Deo Singh was also present during the meeting, also attended by some selected state government officials. "You all should know better of UP so that if you work here after completing your education , it will benefit you," he said while assuring them all security and other benefits for their future career.

"You must all know that democracy means development of all on which the BJP government at the centre as well as the state is working," he said.

The CM made it clear that Kashmir and their people are close to the heart of every country men and the government will not leave any stone unturned for their development and welfare.

"There could be problems or misunderstanding regarding the people of Kashmir but it is the right time to resolve these things and go ahead in the field of the development," he said.

Earlier, around 40 Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University(AMU)were invited by the UP government for their meeting with the CM but later only eight of them agreed to come to Lucknow, though others came from two affiliated colleges.

However, Kashmiri students from other colleges in the state too attended the meeting with the CM. UNI