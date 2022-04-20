Kashmiri Students' Body Condemns Attack On Jamia Student

Dehradun: An association of Kashmiri students here on Thursday condemned the attack on a Jamia Millia Islamia student by a man who fired a pistol at anti-CAA protestors near the university.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.

"We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend''s hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, told PTI.

She said her friend, Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was trying to calm the attacker but he shot at him injuring his left hand. Farooq belongs to Kashmir. "Injuring an innocent student in broad daylight in the presence of the media and police personnel is a highly deplorable and condemnable act. Such criminals should be brought to book," spokesman Jammu and Kashmir Students'' Association Nasir Khuehami said. PTI