Kashmiri Pandit organisation demands end to ‘transient benefits’ granted to community

JK Peace Forum Advocates for the End of Transient Benefits to Kashmiri Pandits, Citing Restored Harmony in J&K and Parliamentary Recognition of Migrant Community.

Srinagar: An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits known as the JK Peace Forum said on Wednesday that since ‘harmony and peace has been restored in J&K’, it is time the government stops all transient benefits to the community as ‘migrants’.



Satish Mahaldar, president of the JK Peace Forum said in a statement, “Government should end migration with prompt impact and stop all transient benefits right away since breach of peace had resulted in the birth of migrants and now peace and harmony has been restored”.



Mahaldar greeted Kashmiri Pandits and other people of the country because the honour of the local Pandit community had been restored by the country’s Parliament that reserved two seats for the community in the J&K Legislative Assembly as ‘Migrant Kashmiri Pandits’.



“This peaceful humanitarian act ought to be regarded as an extreme objective to remake their lives in pride and harmony.



“Indian Parliament's decision to grant ‘permanent asylum’ to migrants has been gracefully accepted around the World especially by Kashmiri Hindu migrants.



“Government of India needs to end Relocation/ Migration with prompt impact and all Transient related benefits right away.



“Since Parliament of India has engraved the authentic choice for the fate of Kashmiri migrants thus no Kashmiri Traveler/Migrant has any power to talk for individuals living in Kashmir.



“Government of India ought to guarantee that no traveler/migrant be permitted to intrude in any Kashmir based sanctuary/ temple/Kashmir based political issues.



“The idea of peace and harmony has been engraved forever now,” Mahaldar said.

—IANS