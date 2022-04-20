Kashmir youngster helps youth in Valley to get their songs recorded

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A youngster from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, who has his own music studio where he not only sings and composes music, is lending a helping hand to the unfortunate ones who cannot afford to get their works recorded in other studios.

Rasiq Imtiyaz Khan from Gopalpur had some time ago approached some studies to get his songs recorded but could not afford the money they asked for. He then set up a sound recording and editing studio in Srinagar.













He now helps young singers who face a similar problem -- sometimes he records and edits their songs for free. He composes songs and gets good responses from all over Kashmir.

"I was passionate about music from my childhood. When Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's voice entered my ears, everything changed. I used to listen to music before but that was no fun compared to what I got from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. I struggled with a mic or any equipment, so I went to local studios but their rates are unaffordable. I decided that I have to start a studio. Arjit, Wasim and Muneer Saab helped me a lot. Muneer Saab taught me Indian classical music," said Rasiq.













He said that he tried joining a musical institute in Kashmir but was denied admission which hurt him a lot and motivated him to start his own venture.

"Youth who cannot afford the fees can work here for free. They just have to have talent. The response from the youth is very good and that motivates me to give something to them in return."









"I do different genres here such as Reggae, Dubstep, EDM and Kashmir's Music," he added.

Umar Nisar, a radio jockey and Rasiq' friend, said, "I know Rasiq for a long time. He has a studio and teaches and collaborates with youth. He gave a good platform to the youth and helped them channelise their talent by providing a road map."

—ANI












