Kashmir unrest: CM Mehbooba Mufti chairs an all party-meeting

Jammu: An All-Party Meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was held�in Srinagar on Thursday to review the situation in the violence-hit Valley and find a way out of the unrest that has left 43 persons dead and 3400 others injured. Main opposition National Conference is not participating in the meeting. The party had on Wednesday announced its decision to boycott it, saying actions in the recent past have shown that there was no �effective leadership� in the state government. National Conference legislator Ali Muhammad Sagar in a statement on Wednesday said it was extremely unfortunate that although the Chief Minister saw it apt to call a meeting of the civil society in Srinagar within days of protests breaking out, it has taken almost two weeks to call a meeting of all political parties, reported ANI. Mehbooba chaired the meeting, which was also attended by several ministers including deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, leaders from opposition Congress, independent MLAs and leaders of other political parties in the state. The aim of the meeting was to build a consensus on the measures to be taken for restoring normalcy in the Valley which has erupted into violent protests after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8. In the wake of violent protests over the killing Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the current situation in the valley. The development comes days after National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had raised questions on Jammu and Kashmir being �unrepresented� at a high-level meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi to review the law and order situation of the state following the spate of violence. The decision to convene the all-party meet comes 10 days after the killing of Wani in an encounter with security forces earlier on July 8, which led to violent clashes between protesters and law enforcing agencies across the valley, leaving as many as 44 persons dead and over 3400 others injured. Meanwhile, the separatists have decided to extend their shutdown call up to July 25 even as the authorities have clamped curfew in certain regions.