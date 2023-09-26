Kashmir situation remains peaceful after Kokernag encounter: J&K DGP

Jammu: There has been no change in the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir after the Kokernag encounter, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.



Speaking to media on the sidelines of inaugurating a modular police station in Katra base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, the DGP said the situation was peaceful and continues to remain peaceful after the Kokernag encounter in which two Army officers and one officer of the local police were killed.



Commenting on the Kokernag encounter, the police chief said, “I know it is the handiwork of some vested interests to blow the Kokernag encounter out of proportion. It is always advantageous for those who open first fire during encounters.

“When the security forces open fire at the terrorists first, it is to our advantage.



“In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting for the forces and took advantage of the first fire that led to the killing of two Army officers and a police officer.



“The operation took seven days and was conducted successfully. We killed dreaded LeT terrorist, Uzair Khan with his associate.



“I am proud of the security forces teams that took part in the operation as it was difficult to trace and locate the hiding terrorists on a vast mountain.



“Police and security forces are committed to root out terror from J&K. We are chasing the remaining terrorists and will eliminate them soon.



“We have increased our fight against narco-terror three times. Look at the arrests, FIRs, and cases registered with regard to narco-terror,” the police chief said.



He said that the new police station at Katra will facilitate Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims in a better way.

—IANS