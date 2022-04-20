Kashmir receives snowfall, roads blocked

Srinagar: A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said.

Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after midnight in Srinagar city, they said.

While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet, the officials said.

They said rainfall along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resulted in landslides at several places, leading to the closure of the arterial road.

Other roads connecting the valley to the rest of the country have also been blocked due to snowfall, they added.

The divisional administration of the valley pressed men and machinery into service in the early hours of the day to clear snow from the roads and restore electricity in the areas affected due to snowfall, the officials said.

