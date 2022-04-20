Kashmir is Pakistan's 'jugular vein': Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan today observed its annual ritual of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif describing Kashmir as his country's "jugular vein". Sharif, while addressing a joint session of Pakistan- occupied Kashmir's assembly in Muzaffarabad, said he has an emotional bond with Kashmir from childhood and would continue to struggle for the right of people of Kashmir, which is the "jugular vein of Pakistan". "Lasting peace in South Asia is possible only with the just-resolution of Kashmir issues. The future of more than 150 crore of people in this region is linked to Kashmir issue," Sharif said on the occasion of the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'. He said that no decision against the wishes of people of Kashmir will be accepted by the Pakistan government. "The only just solution of Kashmir is through giving the right of self-determination to its people," he said. "Time is not far away when the clouds of oppression will shed and the Kashmiri people will see the dawn of independence," Sharif was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan. "There will be no compromise in the matter. This is an issue for the whole nation and with our determination and resolve, we will make progress," he said. Sharif said it was the responsibility of his government to provide continued support for Kashmir. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif also met a delegation of PoK's All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in the Assembly Secretariat in Muzaffarabad. Sharif said Pakistan is committed to a "just and peaceful" resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Every year February 5 is observed as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to pledge support for the people of Kashmir. The day features seminars, protests marches and speeches by various parties and groups. PTI