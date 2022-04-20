Kashmir attack: Army jawan succumbs to injuries

Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed and three other soldiers were injured in an IED blast that targeted a Road Opening Party (ROP) in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said the IED blast took place at Subhanpora area of Kulgam.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that a rudimentary IED with a low powered explosive and ball bearings was planted in an abandoned building inside the school premises where the Army jawans used to visit on a routine basis.

"The IED was planted by terrorists probably during the night hours. In this incident, four jawans of 24 RR sustained injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Among the injured one jawan succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," the police said.

Police said an FIR has been registered and investigation is in progress to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime.

"The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on," the police said.

—IANS