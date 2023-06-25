Kashmir's Florence Nightingale promotes nurse self-care and mental health

Srinagar: Nurse and recipient of the Florence Nightingale award Firdousa Jan's firm belief is that nurses need to prioritise their own emotional and physical health in order to provide the best care possible for their patients.

Who will care for the carers? There is a nurse for the patient, but there isn't one for the staff. A nurse's ability to care for her patients depends on her own emotional and physical well-being. Firdousa emphasised the importance of stress management and physical fitness.

This year, Jan is one of 15 nurses in India to receive the Florence Nightingale Award. On June 22 at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan, she was honoured for her work promoting Covid-19 vaccination among the city's slums.—Inputs from Agencies