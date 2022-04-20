Kashi Vishwanath Temple gears up to follow social distancing for 'Sawan mela'

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, has been geared up for 'Sawan mela', however there will be social distancing time between Mahadev and his devotees. "In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, we have made arrangements for devotees following social distancing norm, we have also put a big screen on roadside near temple for 'darshan' to avoid crowd at the temple," said Kashi Vishwanath Dham's Deputy Collector, Vinod Kumar to ANI. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is believed prominent among the Dwadash Jyotirligas.

—ANI