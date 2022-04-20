Kashi Vidvat Parishad Wants Temples To Reopen

Varanasi: The Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a revered body of scholars and saints, has appealed to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow opening of temples.

"If ''madiralaya'' (liquor shops) can be opened, then why not ''devalaya'' (temple) which will provide peace to the people," said Ram Narain Dwiwedi, Secretary of the Parishad.

He said, "Temples should be allowed to open for a shorter period of time. We have famous temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Sankat Mochan and Durga temple and we will ensure social distancing is followed by devotees." Dwiwedi further said that, in any case, devotees always stand in queues for ''darshan'' and the practice will be strictly followed again. --IANS



