Kashi Undergoing Makeover, 25 Projects To Be Completed Soon: Yogi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government is committed towards sprucing Kashi up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for several projects in February 2019 of which 13 projects have been completed and the remaining 25 will be completed in this financial year,' the CM said.

In a review meeting regarding the development works and law and order situation which was held late night on Wednesday in Kashi, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to make Kashi number one in the country in terms of cleanliness.

He also asked to launch special cleanliness drive before Deepawali in villages as well as urban areas. 'Roads, parks and vacant lands should be included in the campaign. In view of Chhath Puja, start a special campaign to clean the ghats of the Ganga,' said the CM. 'Do something special so that Kashi remains illuminated from Deepawali till Dev Deepawali,' said the CM. The Chief Minister also directed the PWD to make the roads free of potholes by October 30.

The CM said that the government schemes should not be misused at all and only eligible candidates should be entitled for beneficiary schemes. 'Stray cattle should not be seen on the streets,' he said. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to solve water logging problems within three days and also organize health camps in the affected areas. In addition, he also directed to ensure compliance of safety standards at major construction sites. He also instructed to organize special loan fairs of banks before Deepawali.

During the review meeting, the CM asked commissioner about the slow progress of the under-construction 50-bed women maternity wing of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital regarding which the commissioner said that Rajkiya Nirman Nigam delayed in providing the map to the contractor. In this regard, affidavit has been taken from the contractor and information given by the project manager of Rajkiya Nirman Nigam is also being investigated. UNI



