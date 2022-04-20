Kashi to be a model for development: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the entire Kashi area would be developed as a model of development and tourism.

He said that Varanasi is fast emerging as a hub for agriculture export, silk and handloom production and export, health and tourism.



Yogi Adityanath said that a record developmental work had taken place in the state during the last over three years, but the special interest of the Prime Minister, coupled with the coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state, has ensured unprecedented infrastructure development in Varanasi.



The Chief Minister, while addressing a review meeting, late on Monday night, said that Varanasi has got a global identity with a perfect mix of religion and spirituality with modern development.



The multimodal connectivity by road, air and rail has facilitated tourists from all over the world to visit Kashi, which is said to be the abode of Lord Shiva.



He said that in view of tourism, the heritage signage, ghat revitalization and facade improvement of 84 ghats, cultural upliftment of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and ghats, tourism facilities in the Dashashwamedh ghat and development of a market complex are some of the development works being undertaken in Varanasi.



The Chief Minister asked the officials to speed up the sewer projects under the AMRUT scheme in Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. The construction and beautification of parks is being taken up under the AMRUT scheme as well.



During the meeting over video conferencing, the Chief Minister interacted with the ministers and elected representatives of the area and took their feedback.



The Chief Minister said that the network of Expressways in the state will give impetus to the overall development.



The Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur will give a new dimension to eastern Uttar Pradesh and the state's infrastructure.



Emphasizing on the quality of work and maintenance of the timeline of all the projects, he pointed out that any delay in the developmental works unnecessarily escalates the project cost.



"Every project should be undertaken on a fixed timeline while observing all the quality norms. It is extremely important that work is given to such agencies which have sufficient manpower and capacity to execute the work on time. The utilization certificate should be made available after completion of 75 per cent of the work so that the remaining funds may be released timely," he added.



--IANS

