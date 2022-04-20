Kasganj Tense: Auto Parts Shop Torched On Day 3, Over 150 Arrested

Kasganj: Situation in Kasganj remained tense, but under control, even as violence continued on the third day when some anti-social elements torched an auto parts shop in the rugged Bakarner area on Sunday morning.

More than 150 people, including some 100 preventive detention, has been made by the police so far, while district authorities have called for a peace committee meeting this noon to ask both the communities to maintain peace and harmony.

Additional Director General of Police (Agra) Ajay Anand told UNI here a that a minor incident of torching a shop had occurred on early Sunday morning but it had been doused by fire brigade.

He said that around 150 arrests have been made so far with over 100 a preventive one. He said that after the peace committee meeting, the eminent personal of both the community will go around the city to appeal for peace by both the communities.

Meanwhile, due to the undeclared curfew-like situation since the Republic Day, people of the city are forced to stay inside their house. There has been scarcity of essential items, while people felt the shortage of milk, vegetables and other daily use items. The authorities have suspended internet services in Kasganj district since last evening and it will continue till tonight to avoid rumours. Section 144 of the CrPC has already been progumulated in the district from the day the violence broke out. Yesterday, on second day of the violence, two government buses were torched by anti-social elements, while a couple of shops were ransacked.

State Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar claimed here on Sunday that," there was no such violence since yesterday. Only sporadic attempts of arson in the outskirts." ADG Agra Zone, Commissioner Aligarh, IG Aligarh range have been camping there since Friday, IG level officer D K Thakur has reached there from Lucknow and camping since Friday night. The government has rushed five Companies of PAC and 2 RAF companies yesterday, along with additional civil police officers/policemen from the zone.

Two cases have been registered in the incident, one against four named and several others under sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 336, 436, 295, 427, 323 and 504 of the IPC for violence, while another registered by Sushil Kumar Gupta, father of the deceased Chandan alias Abhishek Gupta against 20 people, including four named.

The sections filed in the murder of the youth include 147, 148, 341, 336, 307, 302, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

Communal violence broke out on the Republic Day during the Tiranga Yatra, in which a youth was killed and several others were injured.

Amid tight security cover, the cremation of the deceased youth Chandan Gupta was performed on Saturday morning, in the presence of local BJP MP Rajveer Singh and other BJP leaders. The last rites of Chandan were performed on the banks of the river Kali yesterday under tight security arrangements. The district authorities have announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the family of the deceased.

On Friday night, the BJP MP sat on a 'dharna' demanding compensation for the deceased youth and when his demand was met, he joined the cremation. On Friday, during the Tringa Yatra brought out by ABVP and other Hindu organisations, some people attacked it near Bilram gate, in which the youth was killed in the gun shot. Several people were injured in stone pelting.

According to eye-witnesses, the violence broke out when some youths opposed the Tringa Yatra and raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans. UNI