Karva Chauth Festivity Turn Sour For BSF Head Constable's Wife

Firozabad: Karva Chauth turned sour for wife of a BSF head constable when news of his martyrdom reached her in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Sunita Devi's husband BSF Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh was shot dead by Border Guards Bangladesh(BGB) on Thursday. Family members of Vijay Bhan Singh were in a state of shock on receiving the news of his death in the firing BGB troops over a BSF party which was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Tragically, Singh's wife Suneeta Devi was observing a fast on account of Karva Chauth, to pray for her husband's well-being, when she received the news of Singh's sudden death.

"I spoke to him over the phone on Wednesday. He used to call me every day. My son got the call about his death, he started crying. Later, he told me that he is no more," she told reporters here on late Thursday night.

Singh, who hails from Firozabad's Chamrauli village, had joined the BSF in 1990. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Singh's brother Mahendra Singh said, "I have spoken to the commandant. He told me that Vijay was martyred during a flag meeting. We don't have any other information."

On Thursday, the BGB troops opened fire on the BSF party killing the constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border.

While Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head, another constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand. UNI