Kartik Aaryan treats fans with midnight workout selfie

New Delhi : Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a workout picture of himself during the wee hours on Tuesday.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share the picture.

The post-workout session picture features Aaryan in a grey training tank top in which he is also seen wearing the post-exercise gow on his face.

"Midnight workout, Was so busy doing nothing in the day," he wrote in the caption.

The picture received love from many of the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor's fans along with his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Bhumi Pednekar commenting on it with a fire emoji. —ANI