Kartik Aaryan shares first glimpse of his character from 'Dhamaka'

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for his upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller 'Dhamaka' on Monday introduced his character of Arjun Pathak from the film.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of his character who in the film is a Mumbai-based journalist on the quest to cover a terrorist attack in the city.

The picture sees Aaryan sporting long hair, spectacles and a suit with bloodstains over it.

"Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka..@madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms," he wrote in the caption.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani the flick will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani.

—ANI