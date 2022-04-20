    Menu
    Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

    Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.

    Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do''s and dont''s during the

    pandemic.

    He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word."

    This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

    Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has came up with a new

    monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    --IANS

