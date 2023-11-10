Kartik Aaryan effortlessly slays desi look at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: The festival of lights, Diwali is just two days away and Sara Ali Khan is in all festivity mode. She hosted a Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai on Thursday night.



Sara's many close friends attended her party.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Kartik Aaryan arrived in style.



After the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen entering Sara's house, the pictures and videos went viral on social media.



He wore a bright yellow kurta that he paired with a white pyjama and kolhapuris.

He sported a clean-shaved look for the bash.



The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor greeted paps with folded hands.

Back when Sara and Kartik were working together on Imtiyaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', they both were rumoured to be dating. The two, however, reportedly parted ways after a while.



In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8 which saw Sara and Ananya Panday gracing the famous talk show couch.

In a candid conversation with host Karan Johar, the two opened up about their personal and professional lives.



Surprisingly, Karan also claimed that at one point, Sara and Anaya dated the same actor, Kartik Aaryan.





Karan initiated the topic of Kartik by asking whether it's easier for them to be cordial with each other considering they once dated the same guy.



Instead of mentioning names, Sara talked about dating and breakups in general.



"I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, espically if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, 'Oh yeah, it doesn't really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that," Sara said.



She added, "I have realised, without sounding semi negative, there are actually no predicaments in this business. In my limited experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'.



The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.



'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.



Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.



'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

—ANI