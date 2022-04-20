Kartik Aaryan Apprehensive About Beginning Work Amid Coronavirus Spread

Mumbai: As the world has started moving slowly with the new normalcy, the film industry has also resumed working after months of lockdown. While many film stars who are already back on sets and started shooting, Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has decided to hold back till the situation Improves. He is yet to shoot for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Keeping in view the continuous surge in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, the actor is worried about the safety of casts and crew members. A source is quoted is Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Being an actor, he realises that he will be in a privileged position. But taking the safety of others into consideration, he wants to hold back and wait for the situation to improve". The source also revealed that the actor has stepped out of his home just once in the last six months to go around his building compound. He has also been advising friends and family not to venture out. The source informed the news tabloid that Kartik sure there would be a surge in cases after the unlock.

According to reports, Kartik will have to fly to Lucknow to resume the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. Earlier, the director of the film revealed that they are starting shooting for nearly a 15-day long schedule in Mumbai. Initially, they had planned to go back to Lucknow to restart the film's shoot. But, due to the current situation, the team has decided to go ahead with Mumbai portions first. The Lucknow part will be shot later.

Meanwhile, Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The film was earlier scheduled to be shot in London, but now the makers are yet to decide to take the final call. The actor has also the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in his kitty and a 3D action film with director Om Raut.

—IANS