Kartavya Path police station will add 467 new positions

New Delhi (The Hawk): Newly hired police officers will soon be stationed at the newly established Kartavya Path (Central Vista) Police Station, which is in charge of providing security for the community's residents and visitors.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has received a recommendation and proposal for the formation of 467 new jobs from Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

According to a source, these positions, which include Inspector, Sub-inspector, Assistant Sub-inspector, Head Constable, Constable, and Multi Tasking Staff, will be spread out over an area that includes the residences of the country's top dignitaries, including the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and other judges, the Parliament building and MPs, as well as 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat, where thousands of people commute to work each

Millions of domestic travellers and tourists visit the region every year, and protests and demonstrations take place there.

(Inputs from Agencies)