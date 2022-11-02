Karnataka: Three girls dies while attempting to save their drowning sibling

Bengaluru (The Hawk): In a terrible occurrence on Wednesday, three girls perished while attempting to save their brother from drowning in a pond in the Vijayanagar district of Karnataka. However, their efforts were in vain as the brother also perished in the water.

When the girls of Channahalli Tanda saw their brother in danger of drowning, they jumped into action to save him. The three sisters perished in the process, though.

According to the authorities, the deceased have been named as Abhi (13), Ashwini (14), Kaveri (18), and Apoorva (18).

Three bodies have been recovered by the emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulance.

According to the authorities, they are looking for Apporva's body.

There has been a case filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

